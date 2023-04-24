Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) ended FY23 on a good note. Reported consolidated net profit for the year came in at a record high of ₹74,088 crore. Further, Reliance Jio’s cash flow from operations increased in FY23 year-on-year (y-o-y) due to limited working capital infusion, said Jefferies India analysts. This led to Jio delivering the highest ever free cash flow in FY23 of ₹6,700 crore despite a rise in cash capital expenditure (capex), they added.

While RIL’s overall March quarter (Q4FY23) results were broadly in line with Street estimates, Jio and the company’s oil to chemicals (O2C) business fared well. O2C business performance was helped by better refining and petrochemicals margins. In the case of Jio, net subscriber additions were healthy last quarter. Average revenue per user (Arpu) in Q4 was flattish sequentially despite lower number of days. This augurs well for Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd’s Arpu outlook for the quarter.

To be sure, the outlook on tariff hikes is dull. RIL expects Arpu expansion to come from higher data consumption with 5G implying that tariff hikes are still some time away. Some analysts say that raising tariffs will be tough before general elections in 2024.

Coming to RIL’s retail segment, the vertical continues to see healthy store additions. The segment’s store area rose by nearly 58% y-o-y in Q4 to 65.6 million square feet. But revenue grew by only 19% implying a fall in revenue per square feet.

Meanwhile, despite strong earnings for FY23, investors weren’t impressed. On Monday, shares of the company hardly budged, closing just 0.4% up. “Rising debt levels and capex appear to be a sore point," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage requesting anonymity. RIL’s consolidated net debt as on 31 March stood at ₹1.1 trillion, up 18% over the past six months. However, it is encouraging that RIL is looking to maintain its net debt to Ebitda ratio below 1. In FY23, RIL’s net debt to Ebitda ratio was lower than 1. Further, capex remains elevated. In Q4, consolidated capex stood at ₹44,400 crore, taking the total amount for FY23 to a multi-year high of ₹1.42 trillion (excluding amount incurred towards spectrum and capital advances). Analysts estimate the bulk of capex incurred by RIL in FY23 has been towards Jio and retail segments. Investments during FY23 aimed at capturing a greater share of consumer wallet, said RIL in its presentation. “We expect consumer business capex to trend down from H2FY24, while benefits of the large capex should start to come through in FY25," said analysts from J.P. Morgan India.

RIL’s shares are down about 17% from their 52-week highs seen in April last year. Apart from rising capex and debt levels, the delay in tariff hikes in the telecom business has been a concern. Relentless foreign institutional investors sell-down remains a key near-term headwind for the stock, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.

On the bright side, valuations appear reasonable. “Forward Ebitda multiples are lowest since covid, and are at a discount to the 5-yr average," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report.

Going ahead, how demand from China shapes up is a key monitorable for the O2C business. Domestic consumption slowdown trends may have a bearing on RIL’s consumer businesses.

“In our view, the results is not a key stock price driver. The key near-term drivers are capex and potential unlocking from spin-off of its financial arm Jio Financial Services (JFS)," wrote Sachin Salgaonkar of BofA Securities.

“We expect more visibility on JFS and business updates in the AGM (likely in July/August)," he said.

