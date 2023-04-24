Why good earnings didn’t lift RIL3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:11 PM IST
While RIL’s overall March quarter (Q4FY23) results were broadly in line with Street estimates, Jio and the company’s oil to chemicals (O2C) business fared well.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) ended FY23 on a good note. Reported consolidated net profit for the year came in at a record high of ₹74,088 crore. Further, Reliance Jio’s cash flow from operations increased in FY23 year-on-year (y-o-y) due to limited working capital infusion, said Jefferies India analysts. This led to Jio delivering the highest ever free cash flow in FY23 of ₹6,700 crore despite a rise in cash capital expenditure (capex), they added.
