Why good earnings didn’t lift RIL

Meanwhile, despite strong earnings for FY23, investors weren’t impressed. On Monday, shares of the company hardly budged, closing just 0.4% up. “Rising debt levels and capex appear to be a sore point," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage requesting anonymity. RIL’s consolidated net debt as on 31 March stood at ₹1.1 trillion, up 18% over the past six months. However, it is encouraging that RIL is looking to maintain its net debt to Ebitda ratio below 1. In FY23, RIL’s net debt to Ebitda ratio was lower than 1. Further, capex remains elevated. In Q4, consolidated capex stood at ₹44,400 crore, taking the total amount for FY23 to a multi-year high of ₹1.42 trillion (excluding amount incurred towards spectrum and capital advances). Analysts estimate the bulk of capex incurred by RIL in FY23 has been towards Jio and retail segments. Investments during FY23 aimed at capturing a greater share of consumer wallet, said RIL in its presentation. “We expect consumer business capex to trend down from H2FY24, while benefits of the large capex should start to come through in FY25," said analysts from J.P. Morgan India.