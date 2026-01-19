Reliance Industries: Is FMCG the next big bet?
RIL's Q3FY26 results were flat, with net profit at ₹18,645 crore. Despite a 50% jump in Singapore GRMs, O2C growth was stifled by petchem weakness. With Jio and Retail listings imminent, the newly separated FMCG business RCPL is being positioned as a major valuation driver.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) December quarter (Q3FY26) results are muted. Consolidated net profit attributable to owners remained flat year-on-year to ₹18,645 crore; while Ebitda inched up by 5% to ₹46,018 crore. Net profit attributable to owners is more important than Ebitda as the latter includes earnings attributable to minority shareholders. However, Ebitda has to be analyzed to understand the operational performance, as net profit includes other income, which is non-operational in nature.