For RIL, a strategic partner for new energy business may be the next catalyst for value unlocking
RIL's valuations do not appear pricey if it can sustain earnings growth. And investors could be in for a surprise if the company brings in a new partner for its new energy business.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) consolidated net profit (attributable to owners based on controlling interest) for the June quarter (Q1FY26) rose almost 20% year-on-year to ₹18,070 crore. This is even after excluding the gain realized on the sale of Asian Paints Ltd shares worth ₹8,924 crore. While key oil-to-chemicals (O2C),retail and Jio telecom businesses have largely done well, the pressure on retail margin is evident.