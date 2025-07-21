Q1FY26 should be the peak growth for the telecom vertical as growth in the subsequent quarters would taper off, given that the effect of tariff hikes taken in July 2024 won’t be there. Average revenue per user (Arpu) increased just 1% sequentially in Q1 to ₹208.8, which could be due to higher Arpu from new customers of Jio AirFiber that provides fixed wireless access (FWA) internet connectivity to homes and businesses using 5G technology. Even the cheapest monthly plan of Jio AirFiber costs ₹600, which is thrice the minimum mobile recharge plan. Thus, incremental AirFiber subscribers help in pushing up the overall Arpu.