Can comforts match perils for Reliance in FY26?
SummaryDespite the seasonality factor of the festival-led consumption boost in Q3, retail revenue and Ebitda fell just 1-2% sequentially. Further, RIL’s only significant business exposed to the uncertain global trade environment in the ongoing tariff war is O2C.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s Q4FY25 results show that Ebitda, from its consumer-facing businesses, has outpaced commodity businesses for the fourth quarter in a row. Retail and digital (mainly telecom) reported an Ebitda growth of 17% year-on-year to ₹23,526 crore, while oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and upstream showed a 10% drop to ₹20,203 crore.