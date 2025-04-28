Can comforts match perils for Reliance in FY26?

Notably, despite the seasonality factor of the festival-led consumption boost in Q3, retail revenue and Ebitda fell just 1-2% sequentially. Year-on-year retail revenue was up 16% to ₹78,622 crore. The number of total stores stood at 19,340 as on 31 March, representing just 3% growth based on the average of the past two quarters and Q4-end figures. Thus, average revenue per store grew by an impressive 13%. Amid stiff competition from quick commerce companies, JioMart’s quick commerce gained traction, and it saw 2.4x sequential growth in daily orders by FY25-end.