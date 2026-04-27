Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) consolidated Ebitda inched up just 0.7% year-on-year to ₹44,141 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26). Ordinarily, that wouldn’t cheer investors—but given the impact of the West Asia war on the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) segment, it is a reasonably good outcome.
RIL investors need clarity on Jio IPO timeline, easing pressure in O2C
SummaryRetail and Jio’s non-connectivity business offset O2C headwinds from the West Asia war, but margin pressure and IPO timing will decide Reliance Industries’ next stock trigger.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) consolidated Ebitda inched up just 0.7% year-on-year to ₹44,141 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26). Ordinarily, that wouldn’t cheer investors—but given the impact of the West Asia war on the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) segment, it is a reasonably good outcome.
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