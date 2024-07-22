For Reliance Industries, Jio remains the jewel in the crown
Summary
- As Reliance Industries faces challenges in retail and oil, Jio's performance stands out. Investors will now keenly watch for the next strategic moves in the company's evolving portfolio.
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell over 3% on Monday. The culprit? Disappointing June quarter (Q1FY25) results that failed to deliver any positive surprises. Consolidated Ebitda was down 9% quarter-on-quarter at ₹38,765 crore. While this dip was largely anticipated, the real letdown came from its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), where growth momentum slowed significantly.