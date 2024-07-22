For Reliance Industries, Jio remains the jewel in the crown

As such, the retail sector faces a new challenge—quick commerce. Until recently, competition from quick commerce was dismissed as companies in the sector were making losses. However, Zomato Ltd’s Blinkit is on the verge of becoming profitable at the adjusted Ebitda level. In fact, Zepto, a leading player in quick commerce, has grown its revenue over five-fold to ₹10,000 crore in FY24 from about ₹2,000 crore in FY23. RRVL has a presence in quick commerce through Dunzo, but has struggled to make a mark.