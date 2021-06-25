Reliance Industries’ shares fall as cash flow worries rise after AGM

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries Ltd’s shares fell further on the next day after its 44th annual general meeting (AGM). The stock has declined by around 5% in the last two days, so far. The company said it will invest ₹75,000 crore for its new renewable energy business over the next three years. This means capital expenditure (capex) will increase and some worry that this dampens the free cash flow (FCF) outlook.

"FCF outlook remains suppressed against expectations of a material sustainable turnaround," said analysts from Macquarie in a report on 25 June. The broker added, RIL has not seen sustainable FCF generation over the past 15 years and the measure stands at a record low negative $11 billion in FY21.

"We have increased our FY22-25 capex (average $12 billion/pa) by about 20% to reflect investments in the newly announced new energy materials business," said Macquarie analysts, adding, "On our forecasts Reliance remains FCF negative for the foreseeable future." Note that the broker's capex outlook is around 50% higher than consensus estimates.

“We have increased our FY22-25 capex (average $12 billion/pa) by about 20% to reflect investments in the newly announced new energy materials business," said Macquarie analysts, adding, “On our forecasts Reliance remains FCF negative for the foreseeable future." Note that the broker’s capex outlook is around 50% higher than consensus estimates.

Reliance intends to produce 100GW solar power by 2030. This is expected to help the company in achieving its vision of becoming net-carbon zero by 2035. Investors would wait for more clarity on the return profile of the renewable projects and that may allay some concerns eventually. RIL's new energy focus is expected to improve its ESG scores. ESG is Environmental, Social and Governance.

To be sure, it’s not only RIL’s energy plans that can weigh on its capex, but also its digital ambitions. Chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the AGM speech that the company is confident of being the first to launch full-fledged 5G services.

“Even though timelines for 5G auction are uncertain, (Reliance) Jio's emphasis on 5G suggests that it may buy 5G spectrum sooner rather than later. This could drive an earlier than expected 5G capex cycle which does not bode well for FCF/ROCE profile of the sector, but may consolidate the market further," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 24 June. ROCE is the return on capital employed.

BofA Securities sums it up by saying, "The capex investments, coupled with investment in 5G, will likely push RIL away from its recently achieved zero net-debt position to slight debt position (<1 times net debt/Ebitda)." Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of profitability for companies.

