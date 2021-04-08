Reliance Industries shares shrug off Sebi fine on Mukesh Ambani

The expectations of stake sale in the O2C business has kept investor interest alive. Reliance hiving off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business which indicates an acceleration in monetisation. The re-organisation plan is expected to be approved by 2QFY22, said analysts at Bernstein. This will enable RIL to facilitate discussions of sell down to Saudi Aramco (up to 20%) and potentially other investors, they added. The separation of business also is considered to be a move towards a potential IPO, which will further unlock value for RIL shareholders.