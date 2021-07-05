RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

In the past five years, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been the large-cap stock to own. It has delivered annual average returns of nearly 35% in this period, according to data collated by research firm Morningstar. This is largely due to the success of the Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail ventures. Returns of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), in comparison, have been far lower at 23%. RIL now also has a market capitalization that is about 9% higher than that of TCS.