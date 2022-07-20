Reliance Jio ahead of peers in subscriber additions, shows May data

Overall, Reliance Jio led the race with an active subscriber addition of 4.5 million in May. This was followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd which added 2.2 million subscribers. However, Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 million subscribers. As a result, Vodafone Idea’s active subscriber market share fell by 31 basis points (bps) sequentially to 21.6%, while Jio and Airtel gained market share by 30bps and 8bps, respectively. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.