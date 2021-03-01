Reliance Jio pours cold water on investors’ tariff hike hopes

MUMBAI: While investors in India’s telecom stocks have been waiting for months for the next round of tariff hikes, market leader Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has taken a step in the opposite direction.

It has announced a New JioPhone 2021 offer, which targets both new and existing users. “Reliance Jio’s new plans lower JioPhone’s usage costs by 23-25%. While we expected delays in tariff hikes, Jio's move has surprised negatively and indicates that Jio's primary focus is still on subscriber gains," analysts at Jefefries India Pvt. Ltd said in a note to clients.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd fell over 4% on Monday, likely in reaction to the news of the new plans for JioPhone users.

"Our analysis suggests that this offer may be attractive for feature-phone users looking to change devices," analysts at Jefferies add. But most analysts don’t expect a major impact on subscriber numbers, as the new plans have a relatively high up-front cost and is targeted at the bottom-end of the market.

"We don't foresee this offer to create a significant dent on 2G consumers. This is prima-facie on account of low-income strata of the target segment to shell-out upfront ₹1,999, as well as lack of handset choice acting as a barrier," analysts at domestic brokerage house Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in report.

But in terms of signalling, Jio’s new plans suggest pressure on yields, compared to investors’ hopes of an increase. Of course, the new plans are targeted at a segment that isn’t a very big contributor to Jio’s revenues and profits. As such, the impact on its own profits will be limited.

"Jio might be reluctant to tweak the tariff for mass subscribers (middle-of-the-pyramid), as such a move will impact its profitability. The focus is on the bottom-of-the-pyramid strata subscribers," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note to clients. The brokerage listed significant moderation in Jio’s subscriber additions over the last few months and the delay in launching its low-cost 5G smartphone as possible reasons for renewed aggression seen in its new JioPhone plans.

