Reliance Jio pours cold water on investors’ tariff hike hopes

"Jio might be reluctant to tweak the tariff for mass subscribers (middle-of-the-pyramid), as such a move will impact its profitability. The focus is on the bottom-of-the-pyramid strata subscribers," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note to clients. The brokerage listed significant moderation in Jio’s subscriber additions over the last few months and the delay in launching its low-cost 5G smartphone as possible reasons for renewed aggression seen in its new JioPhone plans.