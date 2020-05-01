MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd had raised tariffs between 14% and 54% in December. One would have expected this to boost its average revenue per user (Arpu) in the March quarter. The company had also started charging subscribers a fee for outgoing calls outside its network, which tilted its outgoing-incoming call ratio. As a result, from being a net payer of interconnect usage charges (IUC), Reliance Jio has become a net receiver of IUC, with off-net incoming calls now exceeding off-net outgoing calls.

Keeping these two factors in mind, some analysts were expecting a decent growth in Arpu but Reliance Jio reported a mere 1.7% sequential growth in Arpu for the March quarter. “The gains from IUC receipts account for most of gain in Arpu. According to our calculations, adjusted for net IUC receipts, Arpu was flat sequentially. This is really surprising given the extent of tariff hikes taken," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm.





Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, after attending a call with the company, said, "The management highlighted that tariff hikes will likely reflect in Arpus in subsequent quarters, as not all subscribers have moved to new rates in 4QFY20."

Indeed, Jio had allowed subscribers to lock-in old tariffs for up to a year, before the new tariffs kicked in.

Besides, a higher share of lower-Arpu JioPhone users may have weighed on the numbers. And then, of course, the March quarter has one less working day, which also impacted growth.

Nevertheless, incumbents Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are expected to report higher growth numbers as a relatively lower proportion of their subscribers are expected to have locked in old tariffs.

On the positive side, Reliance Jio’s subscriber addition numbers stayed healthy, indicating that the increase in tariffs last year hasn’t derailed growth. "Healthy subscriber additions despite tariff hikes is an early indication of consumers' acceptance of higher tariffs," say analysts at Jefferies. Net subscriber additions stood at 17 million last quarter, which is 18% higher than the addition in the December quarter.

Also, wireless data traffic post-lockdown increased 20-25%, and per capita monthly data and voice usage also rose marginally.

While telcos are expected to be fairly resilient with the greater need for connectivity in the work-from-home situation, much depends on the trajectory of tariffs to determine their fortunes.

One minor blow to telcos was when they were asked by the government to extend the validity of recharge vouchers of low income prepaid customers till 3 May, effectively giving a month of free incoming services for these users.

Analysts say it is unlikely that telecom tariffs can be raised again soon, given the huge impact the lockdowns have had on jobs and income. As such, return ratios in the sector can be expected to remain low. According to Jefferies, despite a decent growth in profits last year, Reliance Jio’s return on capital employed stood at just 5% in FY20.

Share Via