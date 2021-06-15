Reliance Jio's new plans are a win-win for subscribers and company

"The introduction of these plans is a step in the right direction, in our view. The adoption of these plans could drive a 55-108% jump in revenue/GB versus its 1.5GB/day plans driving margins," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said in a report. The report added that while this premium may be adjusted in the future, the pricing premium on no daily data limit plans versus plans with daily data limits offers a way to raise ARPUs and margins. ARPU is short for average revenue per user.