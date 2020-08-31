Reliance Retail preps for stake sale; puts scale and dominance on display

MUMBAI: If Facebook and Google bought stakes in Jio Platforms Ltd, who will be a likely worthy suitor for Reliance Retail Ltd. A report in The Morning Context suggests Walmart as prime candidate. Whether this turns out to be true or not, Reliance Retail is clearly being prepped for a grand stake sale.

Reliance Retail is already India’s largest retail company. Its plan to acquire a majority stake in Future Group companies adds immense scale to its business.

According to analysts at CLSA, the deal would help Reliance Retail expand its retail footprint and warehousing area by over 80%. "This will also add 4.1% to Reliance’s market share of organised retail and take it to 17.8%," adding the analysts in a report on 31 August.

Warehousing capacity is also a key driver for new-commerce and will help sell investors the dream of gains for the new JioMart venture, which is housed in Reliance Retail. "Market share gains will only make it a much stronger force and could be a key driver of Reliance’s new commerce (JioMart) push in the longer term."

Reliance Group’s dominance is reaching levels where analysts are beginning to believe that some competitors may be better off collaborating than competing. "If completed, the potential transaction would also reduce the number of potential avenues that competitors (especially Amazon and Walmart) would have to bolster their physical presence in retailing in India, to strengthen their online business," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

Note that Amazon had a first mover advantage, having already acquired a minority stake in a Future Group firm. But foreign ownership rules in the retail business meant that there was no chance of it increasing its ownership, despite the woes of Future Group’s promoters.

Reliance Retail is valued at ₹4.5 trillion, in the sum-of-parts valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd, in the books of Kotak Institutional Equities and J.P. Morgan. This is a tad shy of the valuation ( ₹4.62 trillion) at which the Jio Platforms stake sale to Facebook and Google happened. If a large multinational such as Walmart is tagged, Reliance Retail should be able to attract a higher valuation from private equity firms.

Recall that RIL had raised Rs1.5 trillion through stake sales in its digital services venture, Jio Platforms.

To be sure, the deal is not without risks.

"Beyond the numbers, Future Retail’s ongoing inventory issue (high inventory days of about 100) is in our view a clear reflection of store formats and products that are simply not working," said analysts from Macquarie in a report on 31 August. They added, "For this transaction to be value accretive, RIL likely needs to reconfigure these stores and figure out how to meaningfully turn around Future Retail’s inventory problem; in view of the scale involved (23 million square feet), this is far from given."

For now though, the focus is clearly on scale and dominance. The fact that shares of Reliance Industries are trading near all-time highs shows that investors are salivating at the prospect of another large stake sale in a subsidiary.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated