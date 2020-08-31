Reliance Retail preps for stake sale; puts scale and dominance on display

"Beyond the numbers, Future Retail’s ongoing inventory issue (high inventory days of about 100) is in our view a clear reflection of store formats and products that are simply not working," said analysts from Macquarie in a report on 31 August. They added, "For this transaction to be value accretive, RIL likely needs to reconfigure these stores and figure out how to meaningfully turn around Future Retail’s inventory problem; in view of the scale involved (23 million square feet), this is far from given."