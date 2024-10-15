RIL investors wait for oil-to-chemicals business profitability to bottom out
Summary
- If the company can curb further downside in the O2C business, the upside from telecom tariff hikes could have a meaningful impact on overall Ebitda in the coming quarters.
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL's) shares hit an all-time high of ₹3,217.6 on 8 July but have fallen almost 16% since then. One problem has been weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, where Ebitda fell 19% year-on-year in the first half of FY25 and 24% year-on-year in the September quarter.