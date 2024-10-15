What’s worth considering is whether the O2C business has bottomed out hitting an at least six-quarter low. While the sequential fall in Ebitda moderated to about 5% in Q2FY25, the base for year-on-year comparison for the second half of FY25 is high, which could cause growth to appear tepid in the next couple of quarters. However, the company believes that the Chinese government’s stimulus offers hope of better profitability in the segment. It remains to be seen if the sharp decline in refining margin – led by almost 50% lower year-on-year transportation fuel product spreads and low margins in downstream petrochemicals – finds a floor.