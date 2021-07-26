Reliance’s Q1 supported by Jio, O2C; retail biz feels the pressure

Most analysts remain positive about the company’s prospects moving forward. The catalysts, as per Credit Suisse, include the launch of a low-cost 4G smartphone in September 2021, which should help accelerate the growth of Jio’s subscriber base to more than 500 million (1Q FY22: 440.6 million). The closure of Future Retail deal and the finalisation of deal terms with Saudi Aramco for the O2C segments are the other triggers to be watched.