Reliance’s Q3 numbers fall short as  investors await fresh triggers

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have dropped about 5% in the past six months, compared to gains of about 30% in the Nifty 50 index. In the six months prior to that, RIL shares had risen more than 40%, while the Nifty had fallen 5%. One of the reasons the company’s shares have lost steam is that they had risen too high, too soon. Besides, financial performance lately hasn’t been as spectacular as some on the Street had hoped.