Rising debt a worry for Reliance investors

Meanwhile, the company has announced the demerger of its financial services undertaking, which will be re-named Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and would be listed on the stock exchanges. “We view this positively, and while we do not see this as a precursor to a potential demerger of the various consumer businesses, it does give shareholders a play on India’s Digital Fintech business," said analysts at J.P. Morgan India in a report on 22 October. However, RIL could face regulatory challenges here. Analysts have estimated a valuation of Rs1 trillion to JFSL based on RIL’s market capitalization.