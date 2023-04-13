Reliance’s Tira is unlikely to outshine Nykaa, at least for now1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Nykaa’s online platform outperforms Tira due to factors such as variety in stock-keeping units, lower lead time in delivery, and a better app user experience.
The debut of Tira, Reliance Retail Ltd’s omni-channel beauty platform, is set to increase competition in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment.
