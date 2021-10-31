Relief on margins expected to cheer Emami’s investors

On the operating performance front, Ebitda margin was flat at 35%. However, gross margins declined 150 basis points y-o-y due to higher input prices, despite a 3.5% price hike. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. In a post- earnings conference call, the management said input prices are likely to normalize and it expects a gross margin hit of not more than 80-100bps in Q3. Since most sectors have been battling cost inflation for quite some time, this bodes well for investor sentiment towards the stock. But that’s not all.