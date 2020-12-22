Renewed focus on deleveraging improves home décor cos’ outlook

Listed companies in the home décor sector have sharpened focus on deleveraging in the recent past. Covid-led logistic challenges have weighed on smaller and regional companies in this highly unorganized industry. This has boosted the pace of consolidation for larger manufacturers. Latest dealer channel checks by brokerages show that the latter continues to see market share gains on increased preference for branded products.

Large manufacturers in this industry are seeing higher inventory liquidation and better collections from debtors. Analysts said considering that many firms are now operating the cash-and-carry model, the working capital cycle has improved substantially for them with credit days for dealers and distributors reducing significantly. In simple terms, reducing pressure on working capital and robust cash flow generation has aided debt reduction. Leaner balance sheets are among the key growth drivers for stocks in this sector, analysts added.

Crisil Ratings Ltd has analysed the performance of 87 tile manufacturers with an aggregate turnover of ₹10,000 crore, which is around 25% of the sector’s revenue. It expects debt protection metrics of these companies to improve in this fiscal year due to deleveraging .

“Interest coverage and the ratio of total outside liabilities to tangible net worth are expected to improve to 3.1 times and 1.5 times, respectively, compared with 2.8 times and 1.9 times in fiscal 2020. A moderation in capital expenditure, due to sufficient availability of capacity, will also support the debt protection metrics," said the Crisil report dated 17 December.

For wood panel manufacturers, such as Greenply Industries Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd, muted capital expenditure for the near term will also aid paring of debt, ICICI Securities Ltd analysts said in a report on 14 December.

As far as pipe makers are concerned, the ongoing rise in a key raw material, polyvinyl chloride resin, indicates inventory gains. With rising input costs, expectations are that the final product prices will also increase. Stricter working capital management coupled with improved profitability is likely to give these companies more headroom for debt reduction, analysts said.

Meanwhile, shares of large firms manufacturing ceramic tiles, pipes and wood panel hit their respective fresh 52-week highs. In fact, on a calendar year-to-date basis, some have also outperformed the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty SmallCap indices.

Improving balance sheets against the backdrop of business normalcy resuming is sentiment-positive. That said, investors should refrain from getting carried away by the runaway rally seen in these shares. Since many of these companies belong to the mid- and small-cap categories, at the time of a market correction, the fall in these stocks could be as steep.

