Replacement demand, capacity additions provide growth backup for Amara Raja

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are back to pre covid-19 levels, rising above ₹700. Notably, the stock gained about 15% from 1 June after the company reported resilient financial performance for the March quarter. It is up 1.3% in Monday afternoon trade.

Revenue grew 1% in the March quarter despite a notable hit to business due to covid-19 lockdowns. Revenue for the full year FY20 grew 0.7% notwithstanding the 18% fall in automobile industry sales. Indications are automobile sales will remain weak in the current fiscal as well. But resilient replacement demand, recovery in the telecom industry (part of the industrial batteries business) and market share gains are holding the company in good stead.

“Our automotive division secured approvals from two large two-wheeler OEs operating in India. The benefits will accrue in the current year. The industrial division, even as we completed the world’s largest lead-acid energy storage system in Africa, bagged the contract for supplying lithium ion packs for the largest single site lithium ion installation in India by a leading telecom player," Ramachandra N Galla, chairman, Amara Raja Batteries said in FY20 annual report. OEM is original equipment manufacturer.

The company gained market share in four-wheeler, two-wheeler and telecom segments in the previous fiscal. Post the implementation of the goods and service tax (GST), the organized sector gained market share.

Also limited lifespan of batteries and requirement of personal transportation are supporting replacement demand, a major business segment for Amara Raja Batteries. Nomura Research last month projected a 5% growth in replacement volumes in four and two wheeler business segments.

Consequently the company is maintaining its capacity addition plans. “Amara Raja is expected to complete their greenfield-capacity expansion of its third plant in FY21 adding capacity of 6 million batteries. 1st phase will add 2 million batteries. This will take its total 2W battery capacity to 21 million units/year. With new capacities in place, the company is strategically positioned to gain volume in exports and OEMs in the automotive segment Amara Raja added two large 2W OEM customers to its client base," Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd said in a note.

While the new capacities and replacement demand will aid sales in the current fiscal, investors would do well to keep a tab on lead prices, a key raw material, and industrial batteries segment where a sharp slowdown can weigh overall revenue of the company.

