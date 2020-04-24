Replacement market may power battery sales after the lockdown

The impact of the lockdown may be less harsh on battery makers, in spite of the expected 30-50% drop in domestic vehicle sales. The collapse in demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is likely to be offset by an increase in replacement market sales once the lockdown ends.

The upshot: Exide Industries Ltd and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, which enjoy a duopoly in the organized battery segment, will gain, as auto replacement sales account for 39-45% of their revenue and 55-70% of operating profits.

“We envisage some demand surge led by battery discharge. Also, companies have enough inventory (about 20-25 days’ raw material and finished goods) to cater to this immediate spurt in demand," said a report by Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Booster shot

Of course, March quarter performance will be weak, with both companies mirroring the impact of the pandemic, lockdown and the transition to BS-VI standards on revenue and profit.

However, the Street is already looking beyond the near-term impact. A report by Kotak Institutional Equities said: “Even during the 2008 global crisis, both Amara Raja and Exide Industries gross revenues grew by 17% year-on-year (yoy) in FY09 and 7% yoy in FY10 mainly led by strong auto replacement segment demand."

Also, profit margin gains could come from the 10% y-o-y dip in lead prices, and 7% since Q3 FY20. Besides, both companies could gain market share from the distressed unorganized segment, as the lockdown eases. The duopoly will also give both firms pricing power, which will buoy gross margins.

That said, it would be several quarters before other segments recover. Auto OEMs are expected to see a sales drop until FY21 as they grapple with numerous challenges both on the demand and supply sides. Demand for telecom, industrial batteries and home inverters will also take time to recoup.

But with the expected increase in replacement demand, analysts have trimmed the operating margin estimates for FY20-22 by just 50-100 basis points.

That said, Exide and Amara Raja stocks have been weighed down by the overall gloom, and have fallen by 21% and 23%, respectively, so far this year.