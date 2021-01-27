Residential sales to hold fort for Oberoi Realty's earnings growth

That said, analysts said to drive earnings growth, Oberoi Realty must focus on the residential sales business. "The lack of clarity on when normalcy would return in work-related travel is likely to keep the hospitality segment rife with near-term challenges. We expect residential to do the heavy lifting and support growth, while leasing would pick up gradually with the normalization of operations at Oberoi Mall. However, Hospitality remains a dent in the near term," Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd analysts atsaid in a report on 26 January.