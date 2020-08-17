Resilient June quarter and demand recovery lights up NTPC

MUMBAI: NTPC Ltd rose 5% in Monday's trade, leading the gains on the Nifty 50. The stock gained after the company reported resilient financial performance for the June quarter. Moreover, the management indicated at raising electricity off-take by customers, underscoring improving demand conditions.

Revenue declined 3% in last quarter, tracking the 12% fall in sales volumes. Even so, thanks to improvement in operating profitability, gross profit and operating earnings grew in the range of 16-23%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin expanded seven percentage points from the year ago to 35% last quarter.

“Increase in regulated equity by Rs9,700 crore in trailing twelve months has resulted in strong core earnings with standalone core return on equity at 19.5% (18% in FY20)," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a note.

Operating metrics show the extent of lockdown impact. From 73.9% in the year ago, plant load factor or utilization of the mainstay thermal power plants dropped to 58.2% last quarter. Dues from the power distribution companies (discoms), the largest procurers of electricity, rose as lockdowns hit demand and collections.

But the situation is improving. With states such as Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh releasing payments, discom dues eased from the March quarter. The dues dropped from ₹16,700 crore at the end of March to ₹14,500 crore now, the management told analysts.

Similarly the company is seeing an almost double digit (close to 10%) increase in electricity dispatches. This is better than the overall recovery electricity is seeing and indicates market share gains by electricity. The year-on-year fall in thermal power generation (at the sector level) eased in July from 17% fall in June. But the thermal power industry still produced 2% lower electricity in July.

“I am quite convinced demand for power is going to rise; within this we should be able to garner greater share by being preferred supplier (to customers)," says Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director.

