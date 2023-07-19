Real estate firms on solid ground

So, management comm-entaries on new launches are crucial. Along with demand, supply trends are important for the sector’s pricing outlook. “In line with seasonal trends, new project launches across markets are likely to moderate in Q1FY24 post-strong Q4FY23. Further, the companies are likely to focus on churning inventories at existing projects," said the Motilal Oswal report. Meanwhile, robust sales aided cash flows of listed companies, helping them to pare debt. The net debt of the top eight listed developers fell to over ₹23,000 crore in FY23 from ₹40,500 crore in FY20, recording a decline of 43% in the period, showed an analysis by Anarock Property Consultants. On a yearly basis, net debt of developers has remained almost stable in FY23 as compared to year ago period, showed the Anarock data. However, a sustained pause on interest rates and eventually rate cuts could lower cost of borrowings for the sector, thus, aiding expansion plans.Further, the ongoing consolidation especially in select micro markets should aid market share gains for listed developers. “The industry continues to consolidate with residential developments steadily shifting into hands of stronger developers who have been able to weather the economic storm created by the pandemic," said Knight Frank India in a recent report. Developers are also finding takers for their under-construction inventory, it added. On the flip side, the ongoing slowdown in the IT sector, leading to job losses, can hurt housing demand.