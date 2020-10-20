Resilient rural demand holds the fort for HUL in September quarter

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a good recovery in the September quarter. Its topline and bottom-line numbers were better-than-expected. However, a key takeaway from management commentary was that the worst in terms of consumption demand is behind.

HUL’s health, hygiene and nutrition segment, which is 80% of its portfolio grew 10% in the September quarter, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. On the other hand, contraction in its discretionary category, which is 20% of the portfolio, narrowed. In the September quarter the decline was 25% y-o-y compared to a 45% decline in the June quarter.

According to the management, movement of goods in these categories indicate that rural demand is faring better than urban. Urban demand, especially metros, was muted in the September quarter, the management said. That said, the management expects demand for items such as skin care and deodorants to improve as people start moving out of their homes. However, rural demand is expected to grow faster than urban demand, the management said in a media briefing post the earnings. Further, the management expects government’s fiscal measures focused on the rural economy to further aid demand. HUL’s management is cautiously optimistic on future demand recovery.

Overall, excluding the GSK business, HUL saw a 3% y-o-y domestic value growth and volume growth of 1% y-o-y. In the previous quarter, in value terms, its domestic business had declined 7% y-o-y. HUL’s net profit rose around 9% y-o-y to ₹2,009 crore in September quarter from ₹1,848 crore. Revenue increased 16% y-o-y to ₹11,442 crore from ₹9,852 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company is witnessing raw material inflation in some of the categories. Analysts foresee some gross margin pressure going ahead if input cost continues to rise.

