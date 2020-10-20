Resilient rural demand holds the fort for HUL in September quarter

According to the management, movement of goods in these categories indicate that rural demand is faring better than urban. Urban demand, especially metros, was muted in the September quarter, the management said. That said, the management expects demand for items such as skin care and deodorants to improve as people start moving out of their homes. However, rural demand is expected to grow faster than urban demand, the management said in a media briefing post the earnings. Further, the management expects government’s fiscal measures focused on the rural economy to further aid demand. HUL’s management is cautiously optimistic on future demand recovery.