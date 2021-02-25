Resuming cement capex plans is good, but pricing concerns remain

For instance, UltraTech Cement Ltd, which has a pan-India presence, announced 12.8 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) of new capacity expansion in the central and eastern regions. ACC Ltd expects its central India expansion to be commissioned in 2022. The Ambuja Cement Ltd management said its Marwar-Mundwa expansion is likely to be commissioned in mid-2021. Shree Cement Ltd expects its grinding units in Cuttack and Pune to go on stream this quarter. Regional cement makers such as JK Cement Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and The Ramco Cements Ltd have also announced capacity expansions.

