Balkrishna Industries Ltd is withstanding the current business downturn better than mainstream tyre manufacturers. Shares of the specialized tyre manufacturer hit a new 52-week high recently, rising 37% so far in 2020. Comparatively MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd lost about 9% each. Apollo Tyres Ltd is down 21%.

Helping Balkrishna Industries are the positive tidings in the agriculture sector. Similar to India, the agriculture sector in overseas markets, particularly in Europe, is seeing a rebound, helped by favorable weather and yield prospects. “The demand is strong in agriculture segment across geographies," Balkrishna Industries said in an update to investors.

So much so, the management expects demand from the agriculture sector to make up for the softness in the industrial tyre segment and help the company end the current fiscal with flat volumes.

Europe generates more than half of Balkrishna Industries’ revenue. Similarly the agriculture sector contributes 65% to the company’s business volumes. With such a large share, the positive outlook is expectantly aiding the company’s outlook. Post the lockdown in April, there has been a gradual ramp-up in operations and dispatches have now reached normal levels.

Still, many on the Street expect better performance on the volumes front. The industrial tyre business, while soft, is seeing incremental improvement.

“Prices of commodities like aluminium have started inching up, which should drive demand. We expect a full recovery in FY22F. Balkrishna Industries’ market share in mining is only 2-3% and it targets to reach 5-6% over the medium term," Nomura Research said in a note referring to off-the-road (OTR) or industrial tyres business. “Thus, we expect Balkrishna Industries to deliver 5% year-on-year volume growth in FY21F (versus flat earlier), led by a strong show in the agri-segment (~11% growth) and -6% (fall) in OTR," add analysts at Nomura.

The positive outlook is driving the stock. Otherwise the company’s financial performance in June quarter trailed analysts’ estimates. Sales volumes, revenue fell 22-26%. Operating profits are down 15%.

That said, the revenue fall is slower than 37-45% drop clocked by mainstream tyre manufacturers MRF, Apollo Tyres and CEAT. The companies are strictly not comparable due to different business segments. Steady replacement demand and soft raw material costs are expected to benefit these companies as well.

Even then, with the demand from automobile manufacturers expected to remain sluggish (a significant business segment for mainstream tyre manufacturers), these companies can see noticeable volume pressure in the current fiscal.

“Balkrishna Industries’ higher indexation to agri-sector (low impact of covid-19, 65% share), replacement (less volatile, 70% share) and exports (we expect faster recovery, 80% share) makes Balkrishna Industries’ earnings more resilient and less dependent on cyclical recovery of OEM’s volumes," analysts at Investec Securities said in a note.

