Resurgent farm sector keeps up volume momentum for Balkrishna Industries

“Prices of commodities like aluminium have started inching up, which should drive demand. We expect a full recovery in FY22F. Balkrishna Industries’ market share in mining is only 2-3% and it targets to reach 5-6% over the medium term," Nomura Research said in a note referring to off-the-road (OTR) or industrial tyres business. “Thus, we expect Balkrishna Industries to deliver 5% year-on-year volume growth in FY21F (versus flat earlier), led by a strong show in the agri-segment (~11% growth) and -6% (fall) in OTR," add analysts at Nomura.