Resurging agriculture sector keeps up sales momentum for Balkrishna Industries

Off-highway tire manufacturer, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, reported decent financial numbers for the March quarter. Sales volumes grew 5% notwithstanding the covid-19 disruption, which led to zero sales in the last seven days of March.

Revenue grew just 0.4% from the year-ago quarter reflecting price cuts and low realisations. But thanks to low raw material costs, operating earnings grew by an impressive 21% from a year ago. The stock gained about 2% Monday.

Importantly, the company said it can hold on to the FY20 performance. “If everything remains what it is, as of today, performance for FY21 should be at similar levels, of what has been achieved during FY20," Balkrishna Industries said in its results presentation.

The guidance is reassuring. Note that Balkrishna Industries, similar to rest of the manufacturing industries, faced lockdown restrictions for most part of April. As a result, loss of production-days will be notably higher in the current fiscal (FY21), than in the year gone by (FY20).

Manufacturing and dispatches resumed in the later part of April. The company ramped-up activities subsequently more or less reaching normalcy. “I am not aware if there is any other tyre manufacturer who said they will be able to keep-up the FY20 performance. Historically, they (Balkrishna Industries) have delivered on guidance," says Bharat Gianani, analyst, Sharekhan.

Helping Balkrishna Industries is its focus on off-highway tires, primarily catering to agriculture, farm and heavy-load industrial sectors. Around 61% of the company’s sales volumes are derived from the agriculture and farm sectors.

Europe generates a little over half of total sales, with India and the US a large part of the residual sales. Replacement market constitute 71% of total sales.

Outlook for the industrial sector tyres is uncertain. But Balkrishna Industries’ high exposure to farm and replacement markets are making-up for this uncertainty.

Agriculture sector in Europe this year is recovering after several years of weather disturbances. Demand in India and the US is also seeing incremental improvement, the management told analysts. “Last two months, we saw good demand in agriculture segment across geographies. See this demand holding-up," the management added.

Steady demand can help the stock keep up the positive momentum. The stock is now down less than 3% from its 52-week highs in February this year.

Easing input costs are lowering raw material expenses. Last fiscal, profit margins expanded 1.4 percentage points to 28.2%. With commissioning of second phase of the project, the company has now become self-reliant on carbon black, a key raw material. As the company ramps-up production at carbon black plant, it plans to sell incremental output in open market.

Chart:





This backward integration coupled with low raw material costs should help Balkrishna Industries keep up the earnings momentum.

“We increase our earnings forecast for FY21/22E by ~3-10% to incorporate better-than-expected volumes in the agriculture segment. However, we believe the premium valuation captures the strong free cash flow-generating capability and possible market share gains for Balkrishna Industries in the global OHT (off-highway tire) market," analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said in a note.

