Retail gold demand to remain lackluster despite festive season

Hindu festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi and Akshaya Tritiya are considered auspicious for buying gold and silver. However, the second wave of Covid, especially in Maharashtra, has clouded demand outlook for precious metals. Given the surge in active cases, expectation largely is that there may be another lockdown in the state. Analysts say, uncertainty on employment in the backdrop of the pandemic, has dampened sentiment towards precious metals.

