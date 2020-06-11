MUMBAI: After a twelve-week pause, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) begun daily revision of auto fuel prices this week. The increase in retail prices comes as relief to OMCs--Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC)--as estimated marketing margins have been quite low recently. In fact, price hikes were the need of the hour.

As Amit Shah, head of research, BNP Paribas India points out, "In our view, daily price revisions had to resume sooner than later. It doesn’t make sense for OMCs to absorb higher oil prices (like it did in 2018), especially given the plan to divest BPCL which remains a priority amid the current fiscal situation."

The government intends to wrap up the BPCL divestment in this calendar year and has extended the expression of interest deadline from 13 June to 31 July.

With consistent price hikes now, marketing margins are gradually expected reach normal levels. Note that OMCs were estimated to be clocking substantially high margins before excise duty hikes were imposed in early May. Even so, demand has been improving slowly as the economy opens up and that is helpful. Analysts maintain consistent price hikes would help OMCs make reasonable marketing margins and that should reflect in earnings.

It goes without saying that improvement in refining margins is crucial. In the short term, refining outlook is expected to remain subdued. From a medium-term perspective though, operating environment is likely to improve with demand expected to increase with the gradual opening up of the world economy.

Overall, investors will look for earnings recovery in this financial year. It offers some comfort that earnings of OMCs for FY21 are expected to be better than FY20. Indian refiners are expected to report inventory gain in the current quarter compared to losses in the March quarter.

Nitin Tiwari, analyst, Antique Stock Broking Ltd said, “OMCs’ earnings for FY21 may well turn out to be better compared to FY20 owing to inventory gains and the strong marketing margins that these companies made in the previous months."

This assumes that covid-19 doesn’t negatively surprise again during the course of the year and crude prices remain broadly stable. In short, as long as crude prices behave and the covid-19 situation doesn’t worsen hereon, the worst could well be over for OMCs.

Meanwhile, valuations are not demanding, too. Shares of all three OMCs have declined 23-29% year-to-date. "Current valuations were last seen in Oct-2018 on the back of the government of India’s intervention as OMCs bore the ₹1 per litre cut on excise duties as crude prices peaked at $85 per barrel," added Shah.

