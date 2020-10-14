Retailers to see sequentially recovery in Q2 but pace remains slow

MUMBAI: With incomes hit and the need for dressing-up reduced due to the pandemic, the retail sector has been bruised. That said, after a painful June quarter, the September quarter should bring some respite, albeit not much.

When Avenue Supermarts Ltd had announced its June quarter results, it had reported a nearly 34% year-on-year drop in its revenues. The company, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, is set to announce its results on Saturday and revenue performance is expected show a reasonable sequential improvement.

In a report on 9 October, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd’s analysts wrote, “Consumer spends overall, however, are still under pressure which will also reflect in Avenue Supermarts where we forecast revenue growth of mere 1% (led by new stores rollouts) versus 20%+ growth rates prior to the lockdown." The brokerage firm added, “This is also due to social distancing norms impacting crowds at stores."

To be sure, some analysts estimate Avenue’s September quarter revenues to drop, of course, at a slower rate than seen in the June quarter. On the profitability front, Avenue had seen a massive 750 basis point year-on-year decline in Ebitda margin in the June quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The company’s Ebitda margin should recuperate in the September quarter to a good extent.

Note that Avenue’s portfolio is relatively cushioned as it derives a good portion of revenues from the sale of essential products. As such, sale of non-essential and high-ticket items are taking longer to recover after the lockdown, say analysts. This means apparel retailers are impacted more.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd analysts point out, “In the apparel sector, revenue decline will be steep at 40-48% year-on-year (versus 87-88% year-on-year decline in 1QFY21)." IDBI Capital analysts added in a report on 6 October, “However, we expect business recovery of private label retailers such as Trent Ltd to be stronger due to disruptive/ value pricing and diversified product portfolio (higher exposure to daily wear products) compared to branded companies which operates at high price and narrow product basket."

On the other hand, jewellery Titan Co. Ltd is expected to witness a relatively better recovery within companies selling discretionary products. Edelweiss Securities Ltd expects Titan's revenue to dip around 3% year-on-year owing to a sharp recovery in jewellery, raw gold sales (Rs390 crore), and about 40% year-on-year spike in gold price. The watch segment though could take much longer to recover. Even so, jewellery remains a key earnings driver for Titan. The segment had contributed as much as 83% of FY20 revenues while watches accounted for 13%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via