Retailers to see sequentially recovery in Q2 but pace remains slow

On the other hand, jewellery Titan Co. Ltd is expected to witness a relatively better recovery within companies selling discretionary products. Edelweiss Securities Ltd expects Titan's revenue to dip around 3% year-on-year owing to a sharp recovery in jewellery, raw gold sales (Rs390 crore), and about 40% year-on-year spike in gold price. The watch segment though could take much longer to recover. Even so, jewellery remains a key earnings driver for Titan. The segment had contributed as much as 83% of FY20 revenues while watches accounted for 13%.