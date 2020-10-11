Revamped Thar’s launch may rev up M&M’s passenger vehicle division

The passenger vehicle segment has been moving slowly for Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) compared to the farm equipment division, but the revamped Thar’s launch may rev up its car segment just in time.

New Thar bookings of more than 9,000 vehicles within a few days of launch show that the company is gearing up well for the forthcoming festival season. The company’s stock also gained 4% in October.

The personal mobility theme is largely tilted toward entry-level and mid-sized cars but Mahindra and Mahindra’s vehicles also have a demand in the rural segment.

However, this time, though, the street reckons that sales of this car in urban areas could shift into a higher gear.

“Thar has its an appeal as a weekend adventure vehicle, which is what urban consumers could use for local commuting as well. It will also help the passenger vehicle segment sales, which has been under pressure lately," said Abhishek Jain, auto analyst, Dolat Capital.

The street has already ratcheted up its revenue estimates because of the new car. Mahindra and Mahindra sold 14,857 passenger vehicles in September, which is, of course, lower than its monthly run rate of at least about 16,000 cars.

A section of the street also expects adventure-bikers to upgrade to Thar, which could add 3,000-4,000 to its monthly sales figures.

“If we assume 2% of those owners upgrade to Thar each year, it gives us potential monthly volumes of 5,000 to 6,000. Conservatively, we are building further monthly volumes of 3,500-4,000 vehicles. This would result in 7%/10% and 13%/16% increases in our revenue and earnings per share estimates for FY21/FY22," said analysts at PhillipCapital India in a client note.

Much of the recent increase in Mahindra and Mahindra’s stock price is, however, because of the increased demand for tractors. With the agri and rural sector doing well, Mahindra and Mahindra’s tractors sales increased 70% year-on-year in August. The segment will do well in the next year also, said analysts.

The tractor division accounts for about 40% of total sales, but it has about 60% share in the operating profit pie. So, even while passenger vehicles have higher sales, operating margins are lower here and earnings before interest and taxes are in the range of 6%, said analysts. Hence, the progress on the new Thar becomes important for margin improvement.

The Mahindra and Mahindra stock has been coasting smoothly on the accelerated growth in tractors. It is already up 19% in 2020. However, investors may now want the passenger vehicle sub-segment to add to those gains.

