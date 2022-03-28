Revival in office leasing demand bodes well for Embassy Office Parks REIT

The company's management told analysts that it is hopeful of a robust recovery in office leasing from FY23 aided by a ramp-up in physical occupancy level. Strong hiring by global captive centers (GCC) and and IT Product companies would drive this demand, the management said. Investors should note that both the above mentioned segments contribute 70% to the total space leased out by Embassy REITs. Bengaluru is likely to benefit the most from the increased momentum in office leasing as it constitutes 60% of the total request for proposals currently floated.