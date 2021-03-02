Riding on tractor, PV sales momentum, Tata Motors, M&M steal the show in Feb

PV sales stole the show as Tata Motors Ltd was an outlier recording 119% year-on-year growth. “February 2021 sales have been the highest ever sales for Tata Motors PV in nearly 9 years (107 months)," said the company. In the CV segment, Tata Motors registered a 22% year-on-year growth in domestic sales. Not surprising, the strong momentum meant Tata Motors stock prices gained more than 5%, hitting 52-week highs on Tuesday.