The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) stock has risen as much as 76% from its lows in March. The company’s shares are now ahead of the average target price of 10 large brokerage firms. What’s more, while these brokerage firms had cut their target price for the RIL stock by about 10% in recent months, the stock has defied this sombre outlook and is now close to its all-time highs.

It’s not the first time that the RIL stock has caught the Street on the wrong foot. In 2017, soon after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd started charging customers, the stock had risen by about 80% in about eight months. This was highly unusual for a stock that was practically flat for the preceding eight years.

Caught on the wrong foot.

This time around, too, analysts and fund managers who missed the bus can blame it on Jio. While the Street was cutting the target price for parent company RIL, assuming lower value for its refining and petrochemicals businesses owing to the covid-19 outbreak, Jio’s recent fundraising spree has ignited interest in the stock all over again.

RIL’s high debt was a fairly large overhang over the stock, and the possibility of a long delay in the proposed deal with Saudi Aramco had weighed on the stock. In August last year, RIL had said it would sell a 20% stake in its petrochemicals and refining businesses to Aramco for $15 billion.

But while investors await the conclusion of the deal, RIL has gone ahead and raised nearly $8 billion by selling stakes in its newly created subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd.

After the mega deal with Facebook Inc. last month, Jio Platforms announced investments worth about $2.25 billion last week from two private equity firms.

A mega rights issue is set to follow, and all put together, the company would have raised the $15 billion that was expected to come from the Aramco deal.

This not only helps address concerns about high leverage, but also ascribes a decent value to the Jio Platforms business.

A moot point is how analysts now plan to bridge the gap between their target price and RIL’s current market value. And note that the target price is for a year from now, which means that adjusted for time value, the gap is even higher.

Jio’s valuations on the books of most analysts are already rich, and imply high earnings growth. The refining, petrochemicals and retail businesses are all expected to be hit by covid-19, and it isn’t surprising that most analysts had cut their valuation estimates for these businesses in recent months.

Perhaps it makes sense to go with the flavour of the season and ascribe a value for JioMart, the newest venture from the RIL stable that marries telecom and retail. Whether JioMart actually delivers much value remains to be seen, but it may be the only way analysts can catch up with the RIL stock.

