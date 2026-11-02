RIL: Growth baton to shift from O2C to new energy in FY28

Reliance Industries Ltd’s investors are in a dilemma after the September quarter (Q2FY27) results: should they celebrate the strong earnings of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment or worry about the weak profitability of the retail business? This predicament assumes even more relevance as the O2C segment currently enjoys abnormal profit, raising doubts about its sustainability.
The Q2 refining margin in the two main transportation fuels – petrol and diesel – is at least twice the five-year average. In this backdrop, the O2C segment Ebitda per tonne (based on production meant for sale) soared 68% year-on-year and 28% quarter-on-quarter to ₹13,924. This mainly drove Reliance’s consolidated Ebitda growth of 23% year-on-year, surpassing most brokerages’ expectations, to ₹56,616 crore.