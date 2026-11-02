RIL: Growth baton to shift from O2C to new energy in FY28

The Q2 refining margin in the two main transportation fuels – petrol and diesel – is at least twice the five-year average. In this backdrop, the O2C segment Ebitda per tonne (based on production meant for sale) soared 68% year-on-year and 28% quarter-on-quarter to ₹13,924. This mainly drove Reliance’s consolidated Ebitda growth of 23% year-on-year, surpassing most brokerages’ expectations, to ₹56,616 crore.