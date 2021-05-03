RIL has no bad surprises, but that’s not enough for stock

Indeed, some analysts reckon now that the March quarter results are out of the way, investors’ focus might shift to updates on the Saudi deal. Note that the RIL stock has declined 14% from its September 2020 highs. Of course, before that, RIL’s shares had a phenomenal run, helped by stake sales in its digital arm—Jio Platforms Ltd—followed by the retail arm—Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. The stock appreciated around 54% in 2020 until it touched a high of ₹2,324.55 on 16 September against a 4.6% drop in the Nifty 50 index. “The stock would need a big Aramco kind of development to do well now," says an analyst, seeking anonymity.